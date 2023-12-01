New faces come with same focus for the Troy boys in 2023-24

Come at Troy Trojan Head Coach Jonathan Rodvelt with your thoughts about his team and chances are good he has heard it before. His boys have been one of the most over examined teams in the Twin Valley League over the last few years.

This year is no different, and Troy is just fine with that. After a disappointing end to the year last year hope is still high for the Blue and White as they approach the season. A pair of Senior guards Christian Etherton and Seth Judd fuel that optimism with good reason as they should be one of the best back court tandems in the TVL this year. Etherton is an aggressive player who isn't afraid to shoot from nearly anywhere on the court but also has the intelligence to know when to pass the ball off to put his team in the best position to score points.

Judd will be the key piece in the Trojans plan this year. Talented on both ends of the court with quickness and ball handling ability offensively and one of the best defenders you'll see in the league this year. These two have the potential to be All-TVL selections if they stay in the gym throughout the season.

This year I am more interested in seeing the progression of players like Gannon Bowe and Jack Hartman. Bowe, a Junior, is long and athletic and has "It" on the defensive end, if he has put in the offseason work in the gym, Bowe could be the biggest reason Troy contends in the TVL. Hartman will be the player that turns heads by mid-January as a physical player who isn't afraid to hustle after a rebound and creates his own shots well. If he has a better understanding of what Coach Rodvelt needs and wants out of him and translates that on the floor he will be a spectacular player for Troy.

Trying to replace an influential Senior class from last year could slow Troy down early on, but by the time the league tournament comes around, if Troy is hitting their stride they are going to be a dangerous team.