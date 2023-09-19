Frankfort can't overcome a big rushing night from Lyndon, fall 70-24

The athletes and coaches of both the Frankfort Wildcats and Lyndon Tigers knew they were in for a battle when they met up on Friday night. It was no secret these were two of the best offenses in the state with the air it out passing attack of Frankfort's Wes Anderson and the strong running game of Lyndon's Tanner Heckel.





Both Heckel and Anderson showed up big for their team, Anderson with 270 yards passing and 4 touchdowns and Heckel leading the Tigers with 218 yards rushing with 8 touchdowns. No that's not a typo, 8 touchdowns his longest coming from 66 yards out.





Anderson found Carter Olson 6 different times for 114 yards and 3 scores. Also, completing 4 passes to Trent Hardin for 52 yards and hit his longest pass of the night to Lane Loiseau that coming from 60. Add in Brock Armstrong's 44 yard night and this Frankfort offense wasn't a slouch by any means. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other side and go back and look at film and get better for next week.





Speaking of next week, the Wildcats will be at (0-3) Doniphan West, a team who has been on the losing side of 3 straight 45 point mercy rule games.