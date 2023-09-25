Valley Heights rumble over Republic County

Way back in week 1 when Valley Heights was held to just 16 points against an excellent Centralia team, I said the potential for this Mustang team was much higher than what they showed. After Friday night's win they have since put up 48, 52 and 52 points respectively as they have moved to 3-1 with a shut out of Republic County on Friday.

Quarterback Carson Spoonts fell just short of the century mark passing completely 5 of 9 passes for 99 yards and 1 touchdown, a 10 yard pass to Logan Gray to start off the scoring for Valley Heights in the first quarter. Spoonts also added a pair of 5 yard rushing scores.





Jayden Dewalt was a force on the ground again with a pair of touchdowns on 54 yards, the scores coming from 5 and 11. Dewalt has been rock steady for the Mustangs so far this season while not having to shoulder the entire load rushing like he had in past years.





Valley Heights sealed the deal with a pair of dynamic plays. The first, an interception by Spoonts that he returned for a touchdown and a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown by Ben Arganbright that was the final nail in the coffin for the Buffaloes.





Valley Heights, now 3-1 on the season take on 1-3 Salina Sacred Heart on Friday night at VHHS.