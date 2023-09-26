5 different players reach the end zone as Frankfort defeats Doniphan West 56-6.

After a tough loss last week, it was almost a certainty that we would see a focused and determined Frankfort Wildcat team as they took on Doniphan West. From the opening kick it was a 3 phased attack from Nick Anderson's team. In the first quarter alone, scoring on offense, defense and special teams as they would go on to defeat D-West 56-6.





2 safeties, a 65 yard kick off return and 2 Wes Anderson rushing touchdowns. The epitome of what Frankfort has become, you never know what to expect and even if you figure it out, good luck stopping it.





In total, Frankfort earned 201 rushing yards led by Brock Armstrong's 113 yards and 2 touchdowns, the first a 21 yard score, the other a goal line push where Armstrong is nearly unstoppable.





On a rather quiet offensive night, D-West Quarterback Cooper Eberly did register 65 yards passing and earning the Mustangs lone score on the ground on a 30 yard rush. But Doniphan West just had too many miscues including a pair of turnovers and they were penalized 9 times on the night.





Frankfort is now 3-1 in 2023, they take on 1-3 Linn at home on Friday. Meanwhile, D-West still looking for their first win of the year host Hanover in Week 5.