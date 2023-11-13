Anderson throws 2 TDs, Frankfort defense keeps Hanover quiet in 2nd half to advance to sub-state.

Championship level teams expect to be playing well in all 3 phases of the game by this point in the season. On Friday night in Hanover, it was the visiting Frankfort Wildcats that would do just that in a 38-12 win.

Wes Anderson was 11 of 15 for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the longest a 28 yard strike to Carter Olson in the 4th quarter. Speaking of Olson, he factored in on special teams with a 67 yard kick return and while the Wildcat defense didn't score they did find a way to make life rough for Hanover forcing a pair of turnovers and holding them to 0 of 6 on 4th down.

Hanover played close with their opponents early on as this was only an 8 point game at halftime and looked like it was going to come down to the wire. Rieken Stallbaumer completed 11 passes for 92 yards including the game opener on a 10 yard pass to Tanner Bruna. Bruna was the leading receiver for Hanover with 73 yards.

Hanover was able to move the ball well but just couldn't finish off drives as the Frankfort defense protected their goal line very well.

Frankfort will move on to just their 2nd 8-man sub-state championship in school history to take on Axtell with the opportunity to play in their first state championship game.