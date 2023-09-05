Anderson throws for 300 yards. Frankfort defense steps up to get big win over Chase Co.

If the Frankfort Wildcats were looking to start their season out with a statement win as they took on Chase County they certainly accomplished it. 38 points in the first half and the defense shutting down the opposition in crunch time. Add in 5 touchdowns for Quarterback Wes Anderson to 3 different receivers including a 70 yard bomb to Carter Olson part of Olson's 122 yard night as the Wildcats open their season 1-0 with a 38-20 win over the Bulldogs.

3 receivers went over the 50 yard mark Trent Hardin earning 85 on 5 catches and Lane Loiseau picking up 72 yards on 7 catches.

Defensively, Ty Smith picked off two Chase County passes while Hardin earned a sack. Frankfort is going to need that defensive pressure as they take on some very good offenses coming up in the next few weeks. Next on the schedule for the Wildcats is the Washington County Tigers who moved to 1-0 after a big win over Doniphan West.