Axtell boys thump Pike Valley. Remain number 1 in state rankings.

The Axtell Eagle boys continued their hot start on Tuesday as they easily defeated the Pike Valley Panthers on Tuesday night, 82-35. Axtell was able to keep Pike Valley in single digits in 3 out of the 4 quarters on a night where the Eagles looked solid on both ends of the floor.





Colin Shaughnessy was the high point man for Axtell with 19 including 4 made shots from behind the arc. In total, the Eagles were able to knock down 9 triples only cementing the lead even more throughout the game. Brandon Schmelzle added 12 points including skying for a dunk on a back door cut and slam, (that video can be seen throughout the TVL Spotlight social media pages). Eli Broxterman finished with 11 points while Grady Buessing, Clayton Heinen and Freshman Logan Sandmann added 7 a piece each knocking down 1 free throw. Wyatt Detweiler earned 6 points of his own while 5 points came from Gavin Shaughnessy and 4 each from Lucas Talbot and Grant Buessing completed the Axtell scoring barrage.





Axtell moves to 3-0 outscoring their opponents by over 100 total points in those contests. Next up for the top team in class 1A D-II are the (2-2) Rock Hills Grizzlies on Friday night in Axtell. Rock Hills has won their last two games by an average of17 points.