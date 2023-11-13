Axtell offense stays efficient as Eagles crush Osborne.

There are plenty of offenses across the landscape of Kansas high school sports that prefer a slow, grind it out pace method and for many of them they are quite successful in doing so. For the Axtell Eagles, the style is quite the opposite and it works just as well, if not better. The Eagles picked up their 37th straight win 54-6 over the Bulldogs.





The Eagles offense held the ball for under 7 minutes in their sectional round matchup against Osborne and scored 54 points in the process in the victory. Brandon Schmelzle completed 5 of 6 passes with 3 resulting in touchdowns. Eli Broxterman found the end zone 3 times 2 via the air and 1 on a 70 yard run early in the 2nd quarter.





Along with Schmelzle's 3 touchdown passes, he also had a pair of runs one from 30 and another from 52. It was the 8th time this season that Axtell has held the ball less than 7 total minutes proving maybe it is quality over quantity.





As impressive as the offense was keeping a team like Osborne that averaged 57 points per game to only 6 can't be overshadowed. Bulldog quarterback Dalton Garmin was pressured all night and threw one interception that Wyatt Detweiler would return for a touchdown as well.





It was win number 100 for Coach Eric Detweiler, 37 straight wins now for Axtell and most importantly one step closer to that 3rd straight state title. Next up, they get a familiar league opponent in the Frankfort Wildcats. These two met up back in mid-October, a game that the Eagles dominated 46-0, the only team to shut out Frankfort all year long.