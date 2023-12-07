Blue Valley boys dismantle Wakefield to open season

If Dakota Krause, Landon Schreiber and the Blue Valley Rams were looking to make a statement to open the season on Tuesday, it was mission accomplished as Blue Valley got up big early and sped away from the Wakefield Bombers 73-9.





It's hard to determine what was the more impressive side of that final. 73 points on any given night is a tough number to reach and the fact that only two players reached double digits (Reid Schreiber with 14, Dakota Krause 13) only adds to that fact but defensively keeping a team under 10 points is almost unheard of.





This game was really the epitome of everything Blue Valley hopes to be this season, forcing many turnovers and converting them to easy buckets on the offensive end. Blue Valley will play fast to combat some of the TVL's best in the half court defense and with the athleticism to do so this tactic has a great chance to be successful.





Just missing out on double digits, Landon Schreiber finished with 9 points. Ty Sump added 8 with Landon Sump notching 6. In total 11 Blue Valley Rams reached the scorebook as the offense was just on fire in this one.





Blue Valley is now 1-0, they take on 1-1 Pike Valley Friday night as part of the Cloud County tournament that will wrap up in Concordia in Saturday with the Rams finishing the weekend facing Washington County as well.