Broxterman, Buessing shine as Axtell defeats Clifton-Clyde

Over the last few weeks, we have seen both Axtell and Clifton-Clyde get big wins. But coming in to week 3, both teams knew they were going to be in for a fight of epic proportions, would it be the high-flying Axtell passing game or the grind it out running game of Clifton-Clyde that would be the difference? Either way, we knew we'd see fireworks.


But in fact, while Axtell's passing game was excellent with Brandon Schmelzle throwing for 4 touchdowns and 111 yards but it was the emergence of a big threat in the rushing game in Eli Broxterman that turned this game for the Eagles.


Axtell established a lead early, up 22-0 before the first quarter came to a close. A pair of scores from Schmelzle to Grady Buessing, who finished the game with 100 yards as well as, Eli Broxterman running for 2 TDs, the longest from 53 had Clifton-Clyde working to come up with a new plan.


Credit CCE's Trent Long as the long-time QB worked hard to get his team back in it, leading the team in passing and rushing yards with 61. The lone score would come on a pass from Long to Drayden Reed, but on this night, Axtell would make the right plays at the right times and continue their roll with a 52-6 win.


Next up for (3-0) Axtell is a trip to take on the (1-2) Linn Bulldogs.

Next up for (2-1) Clifton-Clyde is a home contest against (2-1) Washington County

