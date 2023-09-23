Broxterman, Schmelzle both with multi touchdown games. Axtell rolls by Linn 56-6.





The Axtell football team took care of business once again on Friday night as they dispatched of Linn 56-6. It was a total team effort as we have become accustomed to seeing from the Eagles.





Brandon Schmelzle completed 6 passes for 68 yards including a touchdown pass to Landon Schmitz but it was the rushing game that really showed up on this night for Axtell. Eli Broxterman made the most of his 3 carries averaging an outstanding 32.9 yards per carry, with 2 of the 3 carries going for touchdowns from 37 and 36 yards respectively.





Linn was able to move the ball effectively, Dylan Ohlde finished with 63 yards rushing and the Bulldogs only touchdown early in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Quarterback Gavin Turk was far off of his rushing average with 49 yards but could only convert 2 of 10 opportunities on 3rd down.





Schmelzle told me after the game it's the ability to both run and pass that makes Axtell the team that they are. "It's great to have both sides, even in weather like this we know if one thing isn't working, we have trust in the other to get it done."





We know how tough this district can be with the likes of Hanover and Frankfort coming up Eagles Coach Eric Detweiler said Focus has to be one of their biggest attributes. "We tell our guys to get to the end goal you have to win every week. Just take everything week by week, don't look ahead that's when you start making mistakes" said Detweiler "It doesn't matter what game you are in, play hard."





Axtell goes to 4-0, they will host the Blue Valley Rams next week. (1-3) Linn is on the road at Frankfort next Friday night.