Clifton-Clyde boys win battle of the unbeatens vs. Linn. Winning streak now up to 4 games.

One team with high expectations in the Twin Valley League this year was the Clifton-Clyde Eagles. A Senior laden squad with underclassmen that have terrific abilities to be contributors at any time, despite a loss in their first game of the year 3rd year coach Justin Steinbrock had his team on a 3 game winning streak coming into Tuesday's game at home against the Linn Bulldogs.





Clifton-Clyde came out strong in this one scoring 15 points in the first quarter. Led by Jack Skocny's 11 points in the quarter, the Eagles would make the Bulldogs play catch up all night and despite a large halftime deficit it looked like Linn would make a run in the 3rd and 4th quarters with Gavin Turk registering 9 points in the 2nd half. Turk will be the go-to for the Bulldogs and someone that it looks like they may be able to count on in the future as Linn gets into league play. But in the end, Clifton-Clyde's dynamic start was just too much to overcome and they would defeat Linn 55-37.





Drayden Reed was the high point man for CCE in this game with 18, with Skocny scratching across 17 total on the night. Joining them in double digits was a 13 point night from Trent Long, 6 from Coy Steinbrock while Locklund Feight was able to hit a single free throw to round out scoring for Clifton-Clyde. The Eagles now go to 4-1, next up is a matchup on Saturday the 16th at Beloit St. John's.





For Linn, Gavin Turk was perfect from the free throw line while also managing a pair of 3 pointers on his way to a team-high 16 points. Fresh off of a 20 point night last Friday, Gabe Turk finished with 5, Gabe looks like a player that Coach Michael Voelker will go to with more regularity as the season progresses as he very sure ball handling skills and good decision making abilities. Connor Ohlde and Grayson Ohlde each hqd 4 points, while Noah Thalmann hit one shot from beind the arc. Dylan Ohlde and Will Olson each had a pair to round out the scoring for Linn. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 on the season, they take on Pawnee City (NE) on Monday night at home.