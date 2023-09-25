Clifton-Clyde's offensive versatility shines through as they defeat Washington County.

We've all heard it before, "In the 8 man game all you need is one or two good players." Well Russ Steinbrock's Clifton-Clyde Eagles have set out to prove that old mantra wrong. On any given night it's not just Quarterback Trent Long, it's not just Drayden Reed or Jack Skocny or any of the other laundry list of Eagles that contribute to a Clifton-Clyde win.

In fact, on Friday night 5 different Eagles ended up in the endzone with 8 touchdowns scored, 4 passing and 4 rushing. It's that versatility that spurned Clifton-Clyde into a 56-6 win over Washington County.





Trent Long and Jack Skocny paired up to go 12 of 14 with 176 yards, Long with 2 passing TDs, both going to Drayden Reed one from 10 yards out, the other from 44. In total, Reed racked up 5 catches for 98 yards. Long added a reception off of the arm of Skocny as well.





Jack earned his keep on the ground. He was the leading rusher for Clifton-Clyde with 37 yards and two touchdowns.





On the opposite side, Washington County's Noah Hoover completed 3 of 5 passes for 25, connecting with Kale Miller for a 21 yard touchdown. Tiger running back Mason Miller rumbled for 33 yards on the ground, even getting a little time at quarterback where he was 3 of 4. Washington County did surrender two turnovers that ultimately the Eagle lead growing.





Washington County now at 2-2 look to rebound next week taking on Bennington at home. 3-1 Clifton-Clyde hosts the Lincoln Leopards next Friday.