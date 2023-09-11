Clifton-Clyde wins TVL-NPL Tournament









Clifton-Clyde Schools were the host of the Twin Valley League/ Northern Plains League Invitational on Saturday September 9th featuring Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde and Linn. Here is a look at pool results plus a recap of the finals matches.

Blue Valley

Lost to Hanover 7-25, 10-25,

Defeated Southern Cloud 25-22, 25-11

Lost to St. John’s Tipton





Clifton-Clyde

defeats Lincoln 25-18, 25-12

defeats Thunder Ridge 25-10, 25-13

Lost to Linn 18-25, 21-25

Linn

Along with the win over the Lady Eagles Linn defeated

Thunder Ridge 25-9, 25-17





Lincoln 25-19 25-8

Hanover

Defeated Southern Cloud 25-7, 25-5

Defeated St. John's Tipton 25-7, 25-6

Defeated Blue Valley 25-7, 25-10





That left the Bulldogs against St. John’s Tipton and Hanover taking on Clifton-Clyde in the semis.

Linn gave SJT everything they could handle, and these matches ended up close, but Linn would fall in straight sets 25-22, 25-20

In semi-final number 2, Hanover met up with the home squad Clifton-Clyde and this was everything you wanted in a match between two of the top teams in the TVL. The first set went back and forth with both teams making small runs before the gap was closed, finally tied at 22, Hanover called a timeout and Bill Bechard Gymnasium was absolutely rocking. Even after a long day both crowds were so into this matchup and for good reason.

Coming out of the timeout Clifton-Clyde would hold strong to get the final 3 points and win 25-22. Hanover wasn’t going to go away easily and seemingly played some of their best volleyball late in this tournament and they would earn the 2nd set 25-17.

In the 3rd, both teams went point for point again until the net play of Clifton-Clyde started to become too much to battle and the Lady Eagles would prevail in set 3 25-22 in what was an extremely competitive match something you almost know you are going to get any time these two teams meet.

Hanover would go on to take the 3rd place game over Linn in straight sets ending the day with a 25-20, 25-16 victory. Hanover is now 8-1, they are at a Triangular on Tuesday at Centralia featuring the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs as we see currently the top 3 teams in the league face one another, those games will be incredible.

Meanwhile Linn falls to 5-5, next up for the Lady Dogs is a Tri at Axtell also featuring Troy.

Let’s go now to our championship game between St. John’s Tipton and the host squad Clifton-Clyde. In the first, Clifton-Clyde came out firing and absolutely overpowered SJT in a 25-14 win. The 2nd didn’t come as easily as SJT would make run after run and it seemed like Clifton-Clyde was going to have a fight on their hands. Then something switched on and they were able to get the final 3 points win 25-14 and 25-22 to claim the TVL-NPL tournament title.