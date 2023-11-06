Frankfort offense imposes their will on Canton-Galva. Move on to take on Hanover.

Over the past 6 weeks, the Canton-Galva Eagles had given up 66 total points. On Friday night, it took the Frankfort Wildcats just 4 quarters to reach that same plateau as Frankfort took home a 66-28 victory to advance in the 8-man playoffs.





Quarterback Wes Anderson was able to go over the 300-yard mark for the third time this season as both Carter Olson and Lane Loiseau both had triple digit receiving nights. Olson connected for two touchdown catches, the longest coming from 54 yards out in the 3rd quarter.





The Wildcat running game was just as profitable when it came to finding the end zone as Brock Armstrong hit pay dirt 4 times on his own on just 8 carries. In total Frankfort's offense amassed 423 yards.





Facing a big deficit Galva was forced to go to the air quite frequently, keeping the Wildcat DBs busy, yet both Anderson and Loiseau handled the pressure well. Anderson intercepted three passes and Loiseau grabbed one more.





Frankfort is now 8-2 on the season. They travel to take on the Hanover Wildcats coming up in the sectionals on Friday night. Frankfort won the last meeting between the two in week 8 of the regular season.