Getting That One Big Stop Could Help Axtell end Osborne's Season

Axtell forced 7 turnovers last week, 5 of them coming via the interception and all resulting in points en route to easily defeating Hutch Central Christian 52-6.





Brandon Schmelzle continues to be deadly completing 62 of 75 passes for 1,123 yards and

25 touchdowns with his two favorite targets Eli Broxterman with 337 yards and 8 TDs and Grady Buessing who has 438 yards and 8 TDs.

Tonight they take on the Osborne Bulldogs, 9-1 on the season, their only loss coming to a different TVL team, the Hanover Wildcats 28-26 in week 3. Aside from that Osborne has been untouchable with only one game since then decided by less than 48 points. Osborne is very run heavy with Running back Dawson Lantz leading the way with 812 yards and 14 touchdowns, followed closely by Dalton Garman’s 769 yards and 17 TDs. While also throwing for 427 yards and 7 TDs.

So, with all of those offensive numbers, tonight's game may come down to which defense can step up and attempt to slow down the opponents. Axtell proved they have the ability last week, can they do it again against the Bulldogs? This one is going to be can't miss. Hear it on KD Country 94.





Coverage of the Axtell Eagles is brought to you by B&D Buildings and Brick Street Financial