Hanover Girls Look to Veteran Leadership to Try to Repeat in 1A

For the Hanover Lady Wildcats, the road to the state basketball tournament is becoming very familiar. After all, last year's trip was their 3rd state title since 2017 with 5 appearances in those 6 years and are many people's favorite to do it again this year.





Last year, Hanover was untouchable. A perfect 26-0, winning by double digits in every game but one, that an 8 point victory over fellow State participant Doniphan West and holding teams to 10 points or less on 2 occasions. The 2022-23 Hanover team should go down as one of the best in the state's history.





The Lady Wildcats did lose 4 seniors to graduation that were impact players for their entire career and while it will be hard to replace those players, it was quietly last year's Sophomores and Juniors that really made this team go. Junior Anna Jueneman was the Lady Wildcats’ leading scorer as a sophomore last year and senior Tessa Lohse was fourth on the team. Add in the court awareness and play hard abilities of Katelyn Klipp and Hanover can get you in so many ways.





The league may have taken a big step forward toward Hanover last year but as long as they keep winning in the dominant way they have counting this team out is a big mistake.





Coach Chris Beikman enters his 8th year at Hanover with positive expectations " We should have a great balance of older girls and young girls helping us this year. It's going to be a tough TVL season but I Iook forward to it"