Lady Wildcat Volleyball Team Falls Just Short in Home Tournament, Washington County takes 3rd place

The Frankfort Lady Wildcats took the court at home on Saturday for a tournament also featuring TVL opponents Onaga and Washington County. Borth the Wildcats and the Tigers playing in the late games of the day.





For Frankfort, they would get straight set wins over Onaga 25-9 and 25-13, over Jackson Heights 25-13, 25-17 and surviving a scare from Washington County 26-24 and 25-17. Their lone loss in pool play came to Cair Paravel 12-25 and 23-25, however they would get a 2nd shot at Paravel later on in the day.





Washington County had a few more highs and lows in their path toward the championship round. Despite the straight set loss to Frankfort, the Lady Tigers bounced back and earned a 3 set victory over 18-25, 25-20, 25-10 and dominating Jackson Heights 25-14 and 25-16.





In the consolation game, Washington County would end their day on a winning note, defeating Jackson Heights for a 2nd time, 25-21, 25-20 to take 3rd place.





In the finals, Frankfort took on Cair Paravel. In the 1st Frankfort would get oh so close to their opponent but fall 25-22 and dropping the 2nd 25-16.





Frankfort is now 2-0 in league play. 7-2 overall on the season, they next take the court in a quad at Blue Valley also featuring Clifton-Clyde and Doniphan West. Washington County is 1-3 in TVL play and 4-9 overall, they are in a quad at Onaga on Tuesday.





The Lady Buffaloes, who also competed at Frankfort are 0-5 in league play and 0-9 overall. They host a Triangular on Monday as well as the quad on Tuesday.



