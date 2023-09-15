Linn's Dylan Ohlde excited for the future as they prepare to take on Washington County





For Linn Sophomore Dylan Ohlde, Bulldog pride is what it's all about. Last week against Logan Palco Ohlde accumulated 91 rushing yards and 60 receiving in the Bulldogs' 44-32 win. Ohlde told me it's the ability for the Bulldogs to spread the ball around that makes the team so potent "Everybody puts in the work all the time. They all want to be good."

The Bulldogs were good last week racking up nearly 400 yards of total offense as Linn went to 1-1 on the season. Now with Washington County coming up on Friday, the Bulldogs know they have to be at their best to go on the road and get the win. Ohlde said "We look forward to Washington County. They 45'd us last year so we have a little bit of guilt there. A fire that we need to win."

Also, the leading tackler on the team with 34, Ohlde is right in the middle of everything the Bulldogs are doing but will be saddled with a big task tonight if they hope to take down a Washington County team that is looking to put the bitter taste of a week 2 loss to Frankfort in the rear view mirror.

Friday's game will be a nice challenge for both of these teams and it will definitely take full team efforts to get the job done.









