Mustang Football Takes TVL Grudge Match





















Normally in the game of football, scoring 32 points in a game puts you in a pretty good position to win a game. The Valley Heights Mustangs decided to take care of that mark in one quarter as they took down league foe Onaga on Friday night in a 48-16 win.





4 different Valley Heights players registered touchdowns in the ball game including a 71 yard bomb from Carson Spoonts to Logan Gray the biggest part of Gray's 3 catches for 90 yard night. Spoonts ran for 2 more scores, ending the night with 9 carries and 100 yards on the ground, a feat he matched through the air.





Jayden DeWalt made the most of his number being called as he was able to punch it in on 2 of his 7 carries notching 51 yards in total.





For Onaga, Jackson Kolterman and Rayce Fisher added rushing scores, Fisher with a goal line punge and Kolterman from 21 yards out. Both Fisher and Kolterman amassed 88 yards respectively in the game.





Defensively, Valley Heights was led by Sophomore Gavin Crowder who had 11 tackles, while the Mustangs forced turnovers on 2 separate occasions, an interception from Junior Royce Ekstrum and a fumble recovery from Junior Caden Dummermuth.





1-1 Valley Heights is at 1-1 Troy next week. 0-2 Onaga hosts Centralia in Week 3.