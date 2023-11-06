Spoonts, Dewalt, Bigham all over 100 yards on the ground. Valley Heights defeats Sedgewick 52-40.

For a football team at any level of play, having a 100-yard rusher is something to be proud of. To have two is quite remarkable. To have three in one night is nearly unheard of but that's exactly what the Valley Heights Mustangs did on Friday night.





Jayden Dewalt was lead man on the night with 204 yards and touchdowns from 28, 56 and a spectacular 81 yarder just before the halftime break to put Valley Heights up 30-6 headed into the locker room. Mustang Quarterback Carson Spoonts toted the rock 26 times for 193 yards with a short yardage score that was the final nail in the coffin for this game. Meanwhile Kaison Bigham finished with 118 yards of his own, including a 55 yarder in the 3rd quarter.





Sedgewick was able to move the ball effectively against the Mustang defense, but Heights was able to make plays to keep their opponents out of the endzone when needed and advance to their first Sectional round game to ever happen on the Valley Heights campus.





As part of their big nights, both Spoonts and Dewalt also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the running game. 8-2 Valley Heights will take on 8-2 Medicine Lodge with a 6pm kickoff.



