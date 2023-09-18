Spoonts, Dewalt continue to impress as Valley Heights runs past Troy.

The Valley Heights Mustangs plan isn't to surprise you. They aren't going to line up with 3, 4 and 5 receiver sets and beat you on hail Mary throws. They are going to run it right at you and dare you to stop them, and on Friday night they did that to near perfection with not just one but two 150 yard rushers in a 52-16 win against Troy.





Valley Heights QB Carson Spoonts led the charge with 215 yards including an 84 yard trot that was the final nail in the coffin for Troy. Spoonts also punched one in from 18 earlier in the game. Jayden Dewalt would also surpass the century mark on this night with 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, the longest of which was a 58 yarder in the 3rd quarter. Valley Heights led this game 38-8 at halftime and never really looked back as they get the victory.





For Troy, Gannon Bowe threw for 84 yards including the game's opening touchdown but defensively Troy couldn't match the tremendous effort on the ground by the Mustangs who totaled 505 yards as a team.

Next up for the (2-1) Mustangs is a road game against (0-3) Republic County.

(1-2) Troy hosts (3-0) Centralia next week.





Coverage of Valley Heights sports is brought to you by Titan Trailer Manufacturing.