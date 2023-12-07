Tough defense and another big night from Huerta move Linn to their 2nd win

After a dominating effort against Natoma in a 70-15 rout, Linn Bulldog fans were excited to see if the Black and Gold could duplicate the intensity and production as they took on Tescott and the Lady Bulldogs answered that question early and often as they cruised past the Lady Trojans 65-8, holding their opponent to exactly 2 points in each quarter.





Marcella Huerta, the tough Linn post player, dominated inside for the 2nd straight night. After a 25 point performance in game 1, Huerta netted 25 with 5 rebounds 3 steals and a block. It wasn't just Huerta who stepped up for Trevor Kuhlman's team. Linn had two others in double digits as both Hope Beikman and Baileigh Peters each scored 12 with Peters, a Freshman, adding 5 assists and 6 steals. Safe to say Baileigh could be a big part of this Linn team this year. Gretchen Bott had a nearly perfect shooting night on her way to 7 points, while Geni Turk was right behind her with 5 of her own. Ella Oehmke was strong on the boards for Linn taking down 6 rebounds to go with her 4 points with Izzy Rogge rounding out scoring for Linn with a pair.

In total, Linn had 23 rebounds and an incredible 24 steals on their way to a 65-8 victory. Next up for Linn will be the 0-2 Southern Cloud Warriors on Friday before starting league play against Clifton-Clyde.