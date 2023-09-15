TVL Cross Country Runners hit the courses across the area

It takes a special kind of athlete to be a cross country runner. For some TVL athletes, it's their only passion. For others, it's the perfect way to stay in shape for another sport. But for area runners this week no matter the degree of intensity, the results were spectacular.





In Onaga, 6 of the top 10 spots in the women's race went to TVL athletes.

Washington County's McKenzie Baker finished in 3rd place at 23:04, while a trio of Centralia runners finished just behind. Freshman Keelyn Rempe and Sophomores Maleah Talley and Cora Thompson took spots 4-5-6 with their teammate Morgan Allen taking 8th place at 24:21.





Frankfort Senior Hattie Gros crossed the line at 24:42 for 9th place and Clifton-Clyde Whitley Sikes finished just outside the top 10 with a run 24:48 for 11th.





On the boys side, Axtell's Grady Buessing blew away the competition with an incredible 17:42, 26 seconds faster than his nearest competitor. The Axtell Senior is not new to the winner's circle but he certainly set the tone for a big year with his first performance. Buessing's teammate Gavin Shaughnessy took home a 6th place finish at 18:58 with a pair of relative newcomers Centralia Sophomore Kris Fulkerson and Blue Valley Freshman Titus Cobb took top 10 finishes as well.





In Hiawatha, Doniphan West Freshman Laela Idol finished in 23:41 for 9th place with teammate Belle Smith taking a top 20 finish in 17th.





Full results are up now on our social media platforms.



