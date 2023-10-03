TVL Runners Highlight Top 10 at Centralia Cross Country Meet

The Twin Valley League Cross Country runners showed off their athleticism all over the course at Centralia on Saturday with 5 boys and 6 girls in their respective top 10s.





In the Girls race, it was a 3rd place finish for Washington County's McKenzie Baker. The Junior Lady Tiger ran the course in 22:41.27 placing only behind runners from Wabaunsee and Nemaha Central. Baker just missed out on her season's best record which she set in her last time out September 21st at Nemaha Central. Baker has become a veteran runner for the Tigers team and has continually marked better and better times. Joining her in the top 10 were Doniphan West Freshman Laela Idol finishing at 23:08 for 6th place, a pair of Centralia Lady Panthers taking 7th and 8th place, Maleah Talley at 23:23 and Freshman Keelyn Rempe who finished in 23:34. Troy's Gracie Grable took 9th place at 23:38 and Whitley Sikes of Clifton-Clyde took 10th. Cora Thompson, Hailey Begnoche, Elisa Sorell and Morgan Allen all finished in the top 15 as well.





For the boys, Axtell's Grady Buessing finished in 2nd place behind a runner from Nemaha Central with a time of 17:25.39. This was Buessing's best time so far this season, beating his previous best he earned just last week. Clifton-Clyde Freshman Cohen Girard crossed the line in 18:30, for 6th place while right behind him in 7th was Axtell Sophomore Gavin Shaughnessy at 18:31 . Centralia's Kris Fulkerson's 18:43 and Valley Heights' Kebeb Zimmerman's 18:46 rounded out the top 10 in 9th and 10th place.





Finishing just outside the top 10 were Washington County's Brody Applegarth and Blue Valley Freshman Titus Cobb both right around the 20-minute mark.





Many of the TVL's runners are back at it on Saturday at Riley County.