Valley Heights goes 5-0 at Axtell, Frankfort finishes in 2nd with trio of wins.

It was an excellent day for the Valley Heights volleyball team Saturday at Axtell, winning in straight sets in all 5 of their matches and really only being tested by the two non-TVL teams in the day's action, Diller-Odell who took them to an extra point in set 1 of their match and Sacred Heart who was the only other team to hit the 20 point mark in a match. With the wins Valley Heights is now 7th in the Kansas Volleyball Association Polls at 11-5





Axtell (2-3 on the day)

Beat Pawnee City 23-25, 25-20, 25-20

Lost to Frankfort 15-25, 18-25

Beat Linn 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

Lost to Valley Heights 6-25, 14-25

Lost to Sacred Heart 15-25, 16-25





Frankfort (3-2 on the day)

Beat Axtel 25-15, 25-18

Beat Pawnee City 25-22, 25-11

Beat Linn 25-19, 17-25, 25-17

Lost to Valley Heights 12-25, 19-25

Lost to Sacred Heart 25-27, 27-25, 25-23





Linn (1-3 on the day) Missing the Linn vs. Sacred Heart scores.

Lost to Axtell 22-25, 25-22, 25-23

Lost to Frankfort 19-25, 25-17, 17-25

Lost to Valley Heights 15-25, 16-25

Defeated Diller-Odell 25-21, 25-21





Valley Heights (5-0 on the day)

Beat Axtell 25-6, 25-14

Beat Frankfort 25-12, 25-19

Beat Linn 25-15, 25-16

Beat Diller-Odell 26-24, 24-18

Beat Sacred Heart 25-21, 21-16





Coming up tomorrow Valley Heights hosts a triangular with Axtell and Frankfort. While Linn hosts a triangular with Clifton-Clyde and Hanover.





Coverage of Valley Heights Athletics is brought to you by Titan Trailer Manufacturing.