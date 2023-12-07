Washington County boys open season with win over Pike Valley

The Washington County Tigers were looking to do something that they hadn't done since 2019, win their season opener as they took on Pike Valley and thanks to a pair of double digit scoring performances from Austin Wurtz and Monte Huckett, they were able to do just that, defeating the Panthers 55-42.





Wurtz's 20 points mostly came from behind the 3 point line where he was 6 of 10 while also collecting six rebounds. The Senior looks like a strong leader for Coach Robert Smith this year as he plays against some of the TVL's best players in the swing position. He was followed in scoring by Monte Huckett with 15 points. Huckett was at the line 9 times in this game, knocking down 5 both team highs. Octavian Cardenas and Miles Miller each earned 6 with Miller also turning into a menace on the defensive end with 3 steals as well. In fact, the Tigers as a team were able to pick up 11 steals and convert many of those into run out buckets on the other end. Carson Kearn's 4 points and 5 rebounds as well as 2 points from William Svanda and Eli Chandler gave Washington County the 13 point win, breaking the streak of opening game losses and showing Tiger fans there is definitely some big fight in this team. Next up for Washington County is playing host to (0-2) Wakefield coming up on Friday night.