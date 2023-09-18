Washington County stages big 2nd half comeback, get past Linn behind Miller's 158 rushing yards

All coaches have a go-to talk for when their team is not playing their best. As Jim Valvano called it "The great Knute Rockne talk". But I would love to hear what coach Tommy Tryon said to his Washington County Tigers at halftime on Friday night.





Down 22-8 at halftime and not moving the ball particularly well, it looked like Washington County was in big trouble. But in the second half, they came out like a house of fire with the dynamic offense we have seen in the early part of this year to hang 40 second half points on Linn route to a 48-30 win.





Tryon said "I didn’t talk much strategy. The guys just needed a pep talk. We were down 14 and I reminded them that we only had the ball on offense 2 or 3 possessions. We were going to have our opportunities to score that half and make up those points if we just believe and execute."





We have to give credit to the Tiger defense as well. Linn has been putting up big numbers this year between Quarterback Gavin Turk and running back Dylan Ohlde and while Turk was still able to do his thing with 191 rushing yards and another 136 through the air, Washington County was able to stifle the majority of the rest of the Bulldogs.





In the end the Tiger offense was just too much, namely the 158 yards on the ground from Miles Miller earning 2 TDs and one more on a 70 yard kick return. Gavin Leduc neared the 100 yard mark as well with 83. In all the Tigers had 4 players register carries, showing that Washington County has many weapons in that run game that makes them so good.





Both teams face big games next week with (2-1) Washington County facing (2-1) Clifton-Clyde and (1-2) Linn taking on (3-0) Axtell.