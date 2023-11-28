D-West Girls go from Hunter to Hunted in 2023-24

What a ride 2022-23 was for the D-West girls basketball team. A pair of early season losses had fans wondering if the Mustang girls were ready for the pressures of the Twin Valley League and the state playoffs. But they quelled those questions quickly reeling off 8 straight wins, dominating the opening rounds of state, knocking off multi-time defending champion Central Plains and winning their first ever state championship defeating Quinter 55-49.





Now they start 2023-24, no one is doubting what the Lady Mustangs can and will do. Perry Smith is now entering his eighth season with the Mustangs and welcomes Senior Malaina Whetsine and Junior Brennah Edie from that championship lineup with Seniors Lena Leatherman, Ava Gladhart and Ali Foster also primed to be big factors for D-West's progress.





Doniphan West may be the ultimate example of "not rebuilding but reloading." because they will have to put some new players in the starting lineup but they are players that are familiar to the league and know what the rigors of the league bring you every night.





D-West loves to play fast, and with the most defensive aggression as you may see throughout the league. They are quick to the ball and can turn defense into offense quickly leading to transition baskets frequently.





The Lady Mustangs look to be a threat once again in the TVL, but you can tuck away that spoiler role moniker because these Mustangs are going to be a problem for a long time coming.