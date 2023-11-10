Mustangs ready to run against Medicine Lodge

What a difference just one year makes for both of these teams, 8 wins a piece where in 2022 they combined for just 5.

For the Mustangs, Carson Spoonts has been a welcome addition as a transfer player, Spoonts has run for 1,153 yards and 16 touchdowns but don’t mistake the already formidable pairing of Jayden Dewalt and Kaison Bigham DeWalt with 1,057 yards and 15 touchdowns. Bigham has added 551 yards and 10 scores. Valley Heights averages over 310 yards per game. Staying true to their name these Mustangs can run. Last week, they took a high scoring shoot out with Sedgwick winning 52-40 behind 200-yard rushing nights from Dewalt and Spoonts.

Tonight, they take on a Medicine Lodge team who are battle tested with 7 of the team’s 10 games being decided by two scores or less and their two losses coming in back-to-back weeks by a combined 20 points. The Indians are a pass heavy team with Keveon Ruiz throwing for 1500 yards and 15 touchdowns. They advanced with a tightly contested 17-14 win over Hutchison Trinity.





Coverage of the Valley Heights Mustangs is brought to you by Titan Trailer Manufacturing