Not Just TVL Bragging Rights, a Spot in Sub-State on the Line in Hanover.

The 6-4 Hanover Wildcats take on the 8-2 Frankfort Wildcats. Hanover knocked off Lebo 30-14 on the road last week, leading 22-0 before trading touchdowns with the Wolves late. Hanover ran for nearly 250 yards in the contest with Reiken Stallbaumer and Alec Jueneman combining for 3 touchdowns on the ground. The defense held Lebo to just 126 yards.





Hanover will need more staunch defense if they are going to stop Frankfort tonight, Wes Anderson has thrown for 1,962 yards and 31 touchdowns and is just one week removed from 355 yards and 4 scores as Frankfort came alive in the 2nd half last week against Canton-Galva outscoring their opponents 44-6 in the final 2 quarters and winning 66-28. Frankfort can come at you in so many ways, with play makers like Lane Loiseau and Carter Olson who both went for 140 receiving nights last week. The Wildcats love to air it out but always have the comfort of knowing that big bruising Brock Armstrong is in the backfield and would love to have another 4 touchdown night like he did against CG last week.





Coverage of the Frankfort Wildcats is brought to you by the Frankfort Area News